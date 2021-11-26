STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Wheelchair-bound man reaches Singhu to celebrate farm law protest anniversary

That he is happy could be gauged by his smile and the gestures he made to his mother, Harpreet Kaur, 45.

Published: 26th November 2021 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws

Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ratandeep cannot walk, talk, eat or even defecate without help, but he reached Singhu border on Friday in a wheelchair to participate in the celebrations to mark one year of the farmers protest against the central farm laws.

That he is happy could be gauged by his smile and the gestures he made to his mother, Harpreet Kaur, 45.

"He was a healthy child till he was four. Meningitis gave him permanent disabilities and changed the course of his life," she said.

"We could have left him with his grandparents, but it would not have been the right thing to do. He cannot convey his feelings in words, but I know he is happy being part of the movement," Kaur from Ludhiana said.

"Are you happy, puttar?" his father, Gurmeet Singh, asked immediately.

Ratandeep (25) looked at his mother, smiled and made a gesture that suggested he was excited.

The reason the family brought Ratandeep to the Singhu border was to inspire people to "fight for their collective rights despite all odds".

"His limbs do not work, he cannot talk but he is still here. He has contributed to the cause. This will give him confidence and inspire others," Kaur said.

This was the second time Ratandeep and his family were here after December 26 last year.

"We could not come often because of the problem he faces outdoors. It is tough when he has to urinate and defecate. There are no toilet for specially-abled people here," Kaur said.

Punjabi and Haryanvi celebratory music filled in the air at the Singhu border protest site on Friday, as farmers danced atop their tractors bedecked with lights and posters and took out symbolic marches, to mark one year of the movement against the three farm laws the government is set to withdraw formally.

Farmers flaunting colourful turbans, sunshades, long beards and twirling moustaches danced on the roofs of tractors, distributed laddoos and hugged each other to mark the occasion that seemed like a festival.

Thousands of them flocked to the site over the last few days, buoyed by the government's announcement to repeal the farms laws, to mark the completion of one year of a dogged protest that saw a long dusty patch of the Delhi-Karnal road between the national capital and Sonepat turning into a makeshift town with bamboo huts and all basic amenities one could think of.

Children and elderly, men and women, carried flags of their farmer unions and raised slogans of victory "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Majdoor Kisan Ekta Zindabad" amid passionate non-stop beating of drums.

The assembly area near the centrestage saw a large gathering like the early days of the protest.

The attendees included businessmen, professionals, lawyers, teachers, among others, belonging to families of farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp