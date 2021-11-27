STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP slams Yogi government over Dalit family killing, to stage protests across UP on Sunday

Four members of a Dalit family were brutally killed in Gohri village under Phaphamau police station area of Allahabad district Wednesday night.

Published: 27th November 2021 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the recent killing of four members of a Dalit family in Allahabad, and demanded a speedy trial into the case and capital punishment to the culprits.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, AAP MP Sanjay Singh announced that his party will hold protests across all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday demanding justice for the victims.

He alleged that the horrific incident, in which a minor girl of the family was allegedly gangraped and killed, was the outcome of the Yogi Adityanath administration's "negligence and a police-criminals nexus in the state".

Four members of a Dalit family were brutally killed in Gohri village under Phaphamau police station area of Allahabad district Wednesday night.

The head of the family, an approximately 50-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife, 16-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were sleeping in the house when the incident took place.

"This is bigger than the Hathras case. Hooliganism and savagery against the poor and deprived sections have got a free run in the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," Singh said.

He said the victims had been beaten up by the accused in September, however, the police lodged an FIR only after a week following pressure from the locals and the media.

"The family had been begging for justice since they were beaten up but the police did not take any action and finally they were brutally murdered," Singh claimed.

He said the police did not move until the entire family was "eliminated" as the Yogi Adityanath government's action is driven by "casteist hatred".

"We demand that the trial be completed in a fast-track court in six months and the culprits be handed down death sentence," he said.

Singh said he has written to President Ram Nath Kovind asking for an appointment to seek his intervention in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP Sanjay Singh
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp