Assam, Mizoram governments to form panel for solving border issue

The decision was made at a meeting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga in New Delhi.

Published: 27th November 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Sarma Sarma (L) and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga at a meeting

Assam CM Himanta Sarma Sarma (L) and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga at a meeting. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The governments of Assam and Mizoram on Friday decided to constitute committees and hold talks, including at the level of chief minister for resolving their boundary disputes. The decision was made at a meeting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga in New Delhi.

“Heartening to share that I along with Mizoram CM Zoramthanga met Home Minister Amit Shah this evening in New Delhi. We reaffirmed our resolve to maintain peace and tranquillity at our borders,” Sarma tweeted.

"It was decided that both states would constitute committees and try to resolve the disputes through discussions. Towards this end, the chief minister’s-level talks will also take place from time to time. We’re grateful to the Union Home Minister for his kind guidance and support," he said.

In a show of bonhomie, the two CMs dined together on Thursday night at the Assam House. "Happy to share that Mizoram CM accepted my dinner invite at Assam House, Delhi. We had a nice dinner and lively evening. It's always so heartening to have his gracious company. My colleague Atul Bora joined us," Sarma had tweeted earlier in the day.

Zoramthanga reciprocated by thanking Sarma for the reception. "Cordial discussions on various developmental topics for the welfare of Northeast India were held. Looking forward to many more progressive meetings," he tweeted.

The two CMs had a war of words on Twitter in July when five Assam policemen died and dozens others, including a superintendent of police, were injured in police firing during a border skirmish. Normalcy was restored at the Centre’s intervention. Ever since then, the Centre has been closely monitoring the border situation.

