STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP eyes 51 per cent vote share in 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections

In 2018, the BJP was ousted from power in Madhya Pradesh after a 15-year rule despite having secured marginally more votes than the Congress.

Published: 27th November 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The ruling BJP has set a target of securing over 51 per cent vote share for emerging triumphant in the 2023 elections in Madhya Pradesh. To achieve this, the party is going to assign booth-levels worker a specific goal.

"All party workers in the state are being assigned one common task in the next year - to increase the party's vote by 10-11 per cent at every polling booth in the state," state BJP president VD Sharma said while addressing the day-long state executive meeting of the party in Bhopal on Friday.

"Not only will we have to work in a focused manner to increase the party's vote at every polling booth by 10-11 per cent, but the ultimate goal will be to ensure 51 per cent-plus vote share for the party in the 2023 assembly polls, to ensure that the party emerges as a clear winner in the next polls," he said.

In 2018, the BJP was ousted from power in Madhya Pradesh after a 15-year rule despite having secured marginally more votes than the Congress.

While the BJP won 109 seats with 41.02 per cent votes, the Congress won five seats more (114) even though its vote share was slightly less, 40.89 per cent. The Congress government, however, collapsed as many disgruntled legislators defected to the BJP. 

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Patel, national general secretary in-charge for MP Murlidhar Rao, joint in-charge for the state Pankaja Munde, national general secretary and ex-MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya among others.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Madhya Pradesh elections Madhya Pradesh BJP Madhya Pradesh polls VD Sharma
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp