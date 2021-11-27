BJP eyes 51 per cent vote share in 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The ruling BJP has set a target of securing over 51 per cent vote share for emerging triumphant in the 2023 elections in Madhya Pradesh. To achieve this, the party is going to assign booth-levels worker a specific goal.

"All party workers in the state are being assigned one common task in the next year - to increase the party's vote by 10-11 per cent at every polling booth in the state," state BJP president VD Sharma said while addressing the day-long state executive meeting of the party in Bhopal on Friday.

"Not only will we have to work in a focused manner to increase the party's vote at every polling booth by 10-11 per cent, but the ultimate goal will be to ensure 51 per cent-plus vote share for the party in the 2023 assembly polls, to ensure that the party emerges as a clear winner in the next polls," he said.

In 2018, the BJP was ousted from power in Madhya Pradesh after a 15-year rule despite having secured marginally more votes than the Congress.

While the BJP won 109 seats with 41.02 per cent votes, the Congress won five seats more (114) even though its vote share was slightly less, 40.89 per cent. The Congress government, however, collapsed as many disgruntled legislators defected to the BJP.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Patel, national general secretary in-charge for MP Murlidhar Rao, joint in-charge for the state Pankaja Munde, national general secretary and ex-MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya among others.

