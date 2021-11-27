BJP organises ‘dangal,’ SP incites ‘dange’: BJP's Anurag Thakur targets Akhilesh Yadav

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Accusing Samajawadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav of inciting ‘dange’ (riots) in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday targeted the SP leader in the run up to the 2022 Assembly elections.

Thakur, BJP's UP election co-incharge, was speaking as chief guest at a wrestling competition orgainsed at Badaut in the Bhagpat district. He claimed that unlike the BJP, which organises dangal (wrestling competitions) in the country, Akhilesh Yadav's party instigates dange (riots).

Appreciating the rural sporting talent, Thakur said that those who had the fire in their belly were soaring to newer heights and bringing laurels to the nation by winning medals at international sports events.

“We have come here to look for new talent. They will be selected, tested and their skills will be polished so that they can bring laurels to the country. Thus we will get many Ravi Dahiyas in future,” said the sport minister.

Anurag Thakur's attack came after UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s dig at opposition parties at almost every forum, urging people to not fall for their promises as they keep changing their statements.

The CM has been raking Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Jinnah’ comment to say that those who believe in the founder of Pakistan engaged in attacking faith and “instigated riots” in their tenure. CM Yogi often accuses Akhilesh Yadav, the former UP CM, of withdrawing cases against “terrorists” playing vote bank politics.

“Remember, the cases on terrorists who attacked the birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram were shamelessly withdrawn by the previous government. Thanks to the Allahabad high court who did not allow this intention of the previous government to succeed,” Yogi had recently said.

In 2013, the then SP-ruled UP government issued an order for withdrawal of cases against the Ayodhya serial blast accused as it believed them to be “innocent Muslims” implicated in false cases. The order was stayed by the Allahabad High Court.