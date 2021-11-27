STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BSP chief Mayawati condemns murder of Dalit family in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

The former chief minister said that the BSP demands that the government should take strict legal action against all the strongmen who are guilty of this crime.

Published: 27th November 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Saturday termed the recent murder of four members of a Dalit family in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as shameful and blamed the poor law and order situation under the BJP government for the incident.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the BSP chief said, "Very sad and shameful murder of four people of a Dalit family in Prayagraj, UP recently. This incident also shows the poor law and order of the government. It seems that the BJP is also following in the footsteps of the SP government in this matter."

In a related tweet, she said, "After this incident, a BSP delegation led by Babulal Bhanwra that had reached there said 'dabangs' (strongmen) in Prayagraj are terrorising the people due to which the murder happened."

The former chief minister said that the BSP demands that the government should take strict legal action against all the strongmen who are guilty of this crime. Four members of a Dalit family were brutally murdered in Gohri village under Phaphamau police station area of Prayagraj district on Wednesday night.

The head of the family, around 50; his 45-year-old wife, 16-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were sleeping in the house when the incident happened. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited the village and met the bereaved family in Prayagraj on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayawati Prayagraj Dalit family Dalit family murder BSP
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp