'Centre silent over MSP guarantee', say farmer unions marking one year of protests

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Marking one year of protests against the three farm laws, farmers on Friday held a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Bahadurgarh near Tikri border in Haryana. As the prime minister has announced readiness to repeal the laws, farmers' unions celebrated the occasion while resolving to continue the struggle till their remaining demands are accepted.

State committee of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), largest among farmer unions from Punjab and Haryana, saluted a 'martyrs' memorial' temporarily established at Pakora Chowk of Tikri border and paid tribute to more than 700 farmers who died during the struggle.

An anthem of poet Sant Ram Udasi - Chadhan waleoo haqaan di bhet utteh (Oh people who sacrificed their lives for rights) - was played from the stage.

While addressing the event, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), declared that repealing of the farm laws is a "historic victory" which has been made possible by the unity of farmers and farm labourers and global solidarity.

He reminded that demands for procurement of agriculture all crops at remunerative MSPs and universal PDS are still unfulfilled.

Stating that the Centre is maintaining "silence" on these demands, he said that a decision about the future course of the agitation will be taken after formal repeal of laws by Parliament and acceptance of other demands by the government. He stated farmers will continue to occupy the protest sites.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri, general secretary of the organisation, said that demands like procurement on MSP and universal PDS are unaddressed as India is committed to implement policies of the WTO. The farm laws are part of these policies so the real solution lies in India getting out WTO agreements.

Harinder Kaur Bindu, leader of women wing, hailed the exemplary role played by women and said they had an equal role in the protest. She asserted that this role will be expanded in future struggles.

Cops strengthen barricades: Bhartiya Kisan Union

Many farmers who arrived at Ghazipur brought along vegetables, flour and lentils, and cooking oil, saying they have come prepared for a long haul. Meanwhile, the BKU claimed the police have been strengthening the barricading at Ghazipur border