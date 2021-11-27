Colonial frame of mind stalls progress: PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stressing the need of shedding colonial mindset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said for a progressive country, the greatest source of inspiration is the constitution. Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations organised by Supreme Court Registry, he took a broadside at developed nations on carbon emission.

He said that countries which became developed using resources of developing nations are trying to impede the progress of developing nations.

Modi said that this mindset of the Western countries was laid bare at COP26 and some in India using freedom of expression are citing this Western benchmark to deprive people of the fruits of development. "Colonial mindset is yet to disappear and its greatest example is how environmental issues are hijacked by others. Absolute cumulative emissions by USA and European countries since 1850 is many times more than India's," Modi said.

Chief Just of India NV Ramana said governments are expected to create an environment where judges and judicial officers can function fearlessly. He said for the first time, there are four women judges in Supreme Court. "I want this number to increase,' he said.

Emphasising the need of cutting down on the huge workload of the top court, Attorney General KK Venugopal said, "Time has come to have Courts of Appeals in four regions. These should hear petitions against high court orders and that decision will be final."