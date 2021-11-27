STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colonial frame of mind stalls progress: PM Narendra Modi

He said that countries which became developed using resources of developing nations are trying to impede the progress of developing nations.

Published: 27th November 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Stressing the need of shedding colonial mindset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said for a progressive country, the greatest source of inspiration is the constitution. Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations organised by Supreme Court Registry, he took a broadside at developed nations on carbon emission.

Modi said that this mindset of the Western countries was laid bare at COP26 and some in India using freedom of expression are citing this Western benchmark to deprive people of the fruits of development. "Colonial mindset is yet to disappear and its greatest example is how environmental issues are hijacked by others. Absolute cumulative emissions by USA and European countries since 1850 is many times more than India's," Modi said.

Chief Just of India NV Ramana said governments are expected to create an  environment where judges and judicial officers can function fearlessly. He said for the first time, there are four women judges in Supreme Court. "I want this number to increase,' he said.

Emphasising the need of cutting down on the huge workload of the top court, Attorney General KK Venugopal said, "Time has come to have Courts of Appeals in four regions.  These should hear petitions against high court orders and that decision will be final."

