STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress-Trinamool Congress tussle could play out in winter session of Parliament

Congress said that 14 parties boycotted the event after Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge reached out to them Thursday.

Published: 27th November 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fissures between Congress and Trinamool Congress over poaching may impact Opposition unity during the winter session of Parliament.

The TMC led by Mamata Banerjee is looking at a bigger role in floor coordination with other parties and attacking the Centre, something the Congress took the lead in doing during the previous Parliament session.

Indications of a possible breach in Opposition unity were visible at the Congress party's call to boycott the Constitutional Day event at Parliament House on Friday.

Congress said that 14 parties boycotted the event after Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge reached out to them Thursday. TMC took a different stand that it skipped the function because none of their MPs were in Delhi.

"This is our official stand. But why should we let Congress take the credit as it is going to town saying that it was on its call that the Opposition decided to boycott the event," said a TMC MP, adding that the party won't follow the Congress floor strategy.

Deputy Leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma said the party believes in taking everyone along. In Rajya Sabha, Congress is the largest Opposition party with 34 MPs. TMC with 13 is the second largest.

Some Opposition leaders feel differences between the two parties could play out during the session with TMC going all out to take on the Centre over issues related to farmers, inflation and others. "We have to wait and see. In the past, TMC has skipped a few joint Opposition meetings called by Congress in Parliament," said a Left party MP in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, Leader of CPI Parliamentary Party, called for a united Opposition to take on the Centre. "The winter session where the government has listed 26 bills but is silent on MSP, is crucial. Major Opposition parties like Congress and TMC should come out of narrow partisanship to put up a combined resistance. The Left would strive for purposeful unity against anti-people BJP,' he said.

During a Congress Parliamentary Party strategy meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, Kharge, Sharma and Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh were asked to coordinate with Opposition parties for unity.

Sharma shares good rapport with Mamata. They worked together in Congress in the 80s when Sharma was Youth Congress president and Mamata was the general secretary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Congress Mamata Banerjee Parliament session Anand Sharma
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp