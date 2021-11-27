STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Drugs-on-cruise: no evidence barring accused's own statement, court says in bail order

The NCB had on October 3 arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, Merchant and some others after raiding a cruise ship here and allegedly recovering drugs.

Published: 27th November 2021 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here has said while granting bail to an accused in the drugs-on-cruise case that there was no apparent evidence that he was a peddler and had supplied drugs to co-accused Arbaaz Merchant.

In the detailed order which became available on Saturday, the court said it cannot accept the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) contention that accused Shivraj Harijan was a drug peddler and had supplied drugs to Merchant.

The NCB had on October 3 arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, Merchant and some others after raiding a cruise ship here and allegedly recovering drugs.

Merchant and Aryan Khan were granted bail by the High Court on October 28.

V V Patil, special judge for cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on November 22 granted Harijan bail.

"Barring the statement of the accused under section 67 of the NDPS Act, there is no prima facie evidence on record to show that the applicant was a supplier of the contraband," the order stated.

"Therefore, the contention of the prosecution cannot be accepted that the applicant is a peddler and he supplied contraband to accused no.2 (Merchant)," it added.

Considering the material on record, it cannot be said that prima facie conspiracy charge was made out against the accused, the order said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narcotics Control Bureau Arbaaz Merchant Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp