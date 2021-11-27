STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS after complaining of fever

According to the sources, Lalu's health condition is stable and the RJD chief had returned to Bihar last month after over three years.

Published: 27th November 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Janata Party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical science (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he complained of fever, the sources said.

He was admitted to the hospital on Friday. According to the sources, Lalu's health condition is stable. Lalu Prasad Yadav had returned to Bihar last month after over 3 years. The Jharkhand High Court, earlier in April, granted bail to Yadav.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi in January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Delhi RJD Lalu Prasad Yadav
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp