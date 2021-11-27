STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Godown gutted in fire in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar, no casualty reported

He said that the fire broke out late on Friday night, in which nobody was injured.

Fire, Burning

Police said the fire tenders could not reach at the exact location as the factory was in a narrow street. (File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: A godown of trophies was gutted in a devastating fire in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday. The fire broke out late on Friday night, in which nobody was injured, he said.

"The blaze erupted in the godown located at Udyoghvihar around 10.45 pm. It was doused around 1.10 am, but the facility was completely destroyed in the incident," said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

