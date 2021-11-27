STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guwahati diary: All that is happening in the 'Light of the East'

The Assam Police excelled in the Indian Police Foundation’s list of 'Smart Policing' index by securing the third position among 29 states and Union Territories.

Published: 27th November 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 07:28 AM

Assam Police

Assam Police (File photo| AP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Assam Police third in country in smart policing

The Assam Police excelled in the Indian Police Foundation's list of "Smart Policing" index by securing the third position among 29 states and Union Territories.

It scored an overall 7.89 out of 10. Assam is ahead of states like Kerala (7.53), Gujarat (7.04), Delhi (6.85), Tamil Nadu (6.73), Karnataka (6.69) and Maharashtra (6.25). Andhra Pradesh topped the list (8.11) and Telangana (8.10) came second.

"Assam Police has fared well in important individual parameters like police sensitivity, strictness, accessibility, responsiveness, helpful and friendly policing, fair and unbiased policing," a statement said.

ULFA's threat to news channel editor draws flak

The United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) has threatened the editor of an Assamese news channel for his statement pertaining to the detention of three youths. They were on their way to join the insurgent group but detained by the Assam Rifles in Nagaland.

"The ULFA-I targeted ND24’s editor Rajdeep Bailung Baruah following his comments that three detained Assamese youths, who went to join the outfit if interrogated it would be clear who instigated them to take the path," the channel tweeted.

The Indian Journalists' Union expressed serious concern. "Journalists have nothing to learn from a banned militant outfit, especially about their own profession. They will perform their duties according to their commitment to the medium as well as the nation," the union said.

Assam, Western Australia conduct COVID programme

The Child In Need Institute (CINI), jointly with Government of Western Australia, organised an edu-cultural convergence programme called 'Youth Festival', in Guwahati to fight the pandemic. Some 200 youths, along with representatives from Assam government, were invited to put up a united fight to make Assam a safe and COVID-free state with support from the state government.

The CINI said the programme was organised to create awareness among youth on the overall situation and employ them in sharing their knowledge to 50 youngsters. This group will in turn disseminate the knowledge to another 50 youngsters.

Officer demands bribe of Rs 20,000, arrested

An Assam government officer was arrested by the police for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. The police had received a complaint from the owner of a dairy farm. He had approached Arup Jyoti Bhuyan, who is the deputy director in the department of animal husbandry and veterinary, for providing necessary transit permit so he could bring three milch cows from West Bengal.

The complainant approached the police. Accordingly, a trap was laid by the directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption and the accused was caught red handed while accepting the bribe.

