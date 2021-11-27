STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India logs 8,318 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, 465 deaths reported

The active case accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.31 per cent, lowest since March 2020, at 1,07,019.

Published: 27th November 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

COVID, PPE, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India reported 8,318 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Health Ministry. As many as 465 people succumbed to the COIVD-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,67,933.

With 10,967 fresh recoveries, the total recoveries stand at 3,39,88,797. The recovery rate is currently at 98.34 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. The active case accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.31 per cent, lowest since March 2020, at 1,07,019.

Daily positivity rate (0.86 per cent) less than 2 per cent for the last 54 days.Weekly positivity rate (0.88 per cent) less than 1 per cent for the last 13 days. Till now, 121.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVId cases India COVID cases
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp