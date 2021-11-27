STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J-K BJP leader Arun Chibber quits party over 'neglect'

A post-graduate, Chibber said he 'preferred the BJP over a government job' and fulfilled his responsibilities at different levels to the satisfaction of the party leadership.

Published: 27th November 2021 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit publicity secretary Arun K Chibber announced his resignation from the basic membership of the party on Saturday over alleged neglect and humiliation.

Addressing a press conference here, the 65-year-old Chibber said he "remained associated with the party for over 40 years, working with full dedication and devotion".

"I was linked with the BJP since its formation in April 1980 and played a key role as a grassroot-level worker. I never cared for my family and was influenced by the party's only aim of serving the nation," Chibber said.

A post-graduate, Chibber said he "preferred the BJP over a government job" and fulfilled his responsibilities at different levels to the satisfaction of the party leadership.

"Over the past few years, till we were not in power (in J&K), we used to feel powerful and were able to address the grievances of the public at our own level. However, when we came to power, we started losing contact with the masses," he claimed.

Chibber said the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is growing with new entrants joining the party, but the old workers who gave their "blood and sweat" for the party are being "neglected and humiliated".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Arun Chibber
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp