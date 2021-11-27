STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Omicron threat: Congress demands vaccine security to Indians as Gehlot bats for booster doses

Gehlot also stressed on increasing efforts to ensure that the second dose of the vaccine is administered to those who have taken the first dose.

Published: 27th November 2021 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern over the emergence of a new coronavirus variant and asked the government to provide vaccine security to the people of the country.

His remarks come amid rising global concerns over the new strain of the deadly virus that has been named 'Omicron' by the World Health Organization and classified as a variant of concern.

"New variant is a serious threat. High time GOI (government of India) gets serious about providing vaccine security to our countrymen," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag #Omicron.

He also questioned the government's vaccination coverage numbers, saying, "Bad vaccination figures can't be hidden for long behind one man's photo."

The country's Covid vaccination certificates contain a photo of the prime minister.

Gandhi also shared a chart titled "India's Vaccination Equation".

According to the chart, 31.19 percent population of the country has been fully vaccinated now.

It claimed that 6.8 million vaccinations per day was recorded in the country during the last week against the required 23.3 million per day for the entire eligible population to be inoculated by December-end.

During the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the new variant of the coronavirus along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries, the PMO said.

The PM asked officials to review the plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of the "emerging new evidence".

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Centre should decide on allowing booster doses of coronavirus vaccine to people, expressing worry over rising infection cases.

He also stressed on increasing efforts to ensure that the second dose of the vaccine is administered to those who have taken the first dose.

He said unless the second dose is administered, the first is of no use.

"It is necessary to take both doses for prevention," he told reporters here.

Gehlot said along with it, the Centre should consider allowing booster doses.

The CM said he has already written a letter to the prime minister in this regard but no decision has been taken on this so far by the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Ashok Gehlot Congress Omicron COVID Vaccination
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp