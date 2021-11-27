STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rally politics: Congress, BJP to go for show of strength in Rajasthan

Amit Shah will hold a huge roadshow from the airport to Birla Auditorium. He will be welcomed by party leaders and workers at several places during the roadshow.

Published: 27th November 2021 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday reviewed preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit here on December 5 and issued necessary directions to party leaders.

The review meeting was attended by BJP general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar and other party leaders.

"A large number of party workers and people will gather in Jaipur. The meeting of public representatives will be grand and there is enthusiasm among all BJP workers about the visit," Poonia told reporters after the meeting.

He said Shah's visit and address will boost the morale of the party workers and infuse them with new energy.

Another BJP leader said Shah will hold a huge roadshow from the airport to Birla Auditorium.

He will be welcomed by party leaders and workers at several places during the roadshow.

During his visit, Shah will chair a meeting of the BJP's state working committee and address a meeting of around 10,000 public representatives, including MPs, MLAs, zila pramukhs, panchayat samiti members and pradhans etc.

He is also likely to visit some temples.

The Congress will be holding a rally against price rise in New Delhi on December 12, in which large number of workers from Rajasthan will take part, said state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra here on Saturday.

Dotasra said the call for the protest at Delhi's Ramlila Ground has been given by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC).

"It will be a huge rally against inflation and thousands of party workers from Rajasthan will be attending it," he said.

Dotasra held a meeting of office-bearers in this regard at the state party office on Saturday.

He said to make the rally a success, office-bearers and public representatives will work in coordination and ensure the presence of the maximum number of workers there.

TAGS
Congress BJP Amit Shah Ashok Gehlot Satish Poonia
