STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unidentified persons conducted recce of my residence; Central agencies trying to frame me: Nawab Malik

Malik said he will file a formal complaint with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale in this regard.

Published: 27th November 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday claimed that some unidentified persons tried to conduct a recce of his residence in Mumbai and also tried to gather information about himself and his family members.

He also alleged that some Central agencies are trying to implicate him in false cases.

Addressing a press conference here, Malik said he will file a formal complaint with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale in this regard.

"I have proof that my house and my family members are being watched. When I was in Dubai last week, two persons with a camera tried to conduct a recce of my residence. They were trying to collect information about my home, schools, office, grandchildren. When they were stopped by some people and questioned, they fled," Malik alleged.

He also claimed that one of the two persons writes against him on Koo handle.

Malik, also a spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, further claimed that some officers from Central investigating agencies were preparing a Whatsapp draft of a complaint against him to be sent through email.

"I have proof of Whatsapp chats about this. If Central agencies are planning to lodge false cases against ministers then this is a serious matter and it will not be tolerated, "he said.

Malik has been targetting the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede after the anti-drugs agency raided a cruise ship and claimed to have recovered some contrabands last month.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and others were arrested in connection with this case.

They were later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Malik had claimed that the raid conducted by the NCB was a ploy to extort money from Aryan Khan and this conspiracy was hatched by a purported BJP functionary of which Wankhede was part.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp