Variant of Concern ‘Omicron’: PM Modi asks officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions 

PM spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. 

Published: 27th November 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi. (Photo |AP)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underscored the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk,' in the wake of concern over the new Variant 'Omicron.' 

Modi also asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

While chairing a comprehensive meeting which lasted for almost 2 hours to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for Covid-19, Modi was briefed by officials about the new Variant of Concern ‘Omicron’ along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. Its implications for India were also discussed.

The PM spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. He said people need to be more cautious and need to take proper precautions like masking and social distancing.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Modi directed officials to work closely with state governments to ensure that there is proper awareness at the state and district level. He directed that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and required technical support be provided to states which are reporting higher cases presently. 

Modi further emphasized the need to create awareness about ventilation and the air-borne behaviour of the virus.

Further, the PM directed that genome sequencing samples be collected from international travellers and communities as per norms tested through the network of labs already established under INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium), and early warning signal identified for Covid-19 management. Modi spoke about the need to increase the sequencing efforts and make it more broad-based.

The PM instructed officials to coordinate with states to ensure that there are adequate buffer stocks of various medicines. He asked officials to work with the states to review the functioning of medical infrastructure including pediatric facilities and to coordinate with states to endure the proper functioning of PSA oxygen plants & ventilators.

