With Vasundhara Raje on roll, BJP rivals turn to Amit Shah for checking former Rajasthan CM

Their motive is to showcase that Raje is still the BJP's only popular face in Rajasthan and that she be projected as the CM face in 2023.

Published: 27th November 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amidst BJP leader Vasundhara Raje's ongoing show of strength, her rivals in the Rajasthan party unit plan to bring Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address a workers meet in Jaipur on December 5. Shah’s visit is being seen as an exercise by the rival faction to neutralise the impact of  the Raje Yatra.

The Ajmer division was the last junction of Raje's 'Dev Darshan' religious tour on Friday. Here the former CM visited the Brahma temple where the seers presented her with shawls and swords and blessed her.

Raje did not say anything during the Pushkar Yatra but through her supporters, she showcased her strength. After worshipping at the Brahma temple, Raje also visited the Ajmer Dargah in the evening. Raje said she prayed for peace to the souls and strength of their families who lost lives in the pandemic. 

The enthusiasm of Raje's supporters is at its peak.  Their motive is to showcase that Raje is still the BJP's only popular face in Rajasthan and that she be projected as the CM face in 2023. Although Raje is calling her yatra non-political, she is addressing public meetings to give political messages.

In Bhilwara, she took a dig at the Congress government in the state. "After two years, our government will come again. Only with the blessings of saints and the people can we move forward and form the government in 2024 with a thumping majority.... There are two more years left and this is the time of our examination for which we all have to be successful together," he says.

Raje's main opponent and BJP state president Satish Poonia refused to comment on Raje's visit. "It is her visit, it is not right to comment on her religious visit," he said. 

After the party's crushing defeat in the recent bypoll, the RSS camp in the BJP has started preparing with Shah coming to Jaipur on December 5 to address the State Working Committee meeting. He will also address a public representatives conference to boost the morale of BJP workers.

