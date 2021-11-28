STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

62 inmates of Thane old age home test coronavirus positive

These 62 inmates, all above 60 years of age, have been admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital for treatment, the official said.

Published: 28th November 2021 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

THANE: Sixty two inmates of an old age home in Maharashtra's Thane district have tested positive for the coronavirus infection and all of them have been admitted to a civil hospital here, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Following complaints of ill-health by a couple of inmates, a team of doctors on Saturday tested 109 inmates of the 'Matoshree' old age home located at Khadavali in Bhiwandi taluka, district health officer Dr Manish Renge told PTI.

Out of them, the results of 61 came out positive, he said, adding that another inmate had tested positive for the viral infection on Friday.

These 62 inmates, all above 60 years of age, have been admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital for treatment, the official said.

Five relatives of some of these inmates also tested positive for the coronavirus and they too were admitted to the civil hospital, he said.

The district administration was keeping a tab on the health of these inmates and taking due steps to check further spread of the infection, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thane Thane Old Age Home Thane Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp