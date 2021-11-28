All eyes on government over farmers issues: BSP chief Mayawati says before Winter Session of Parliament

By PTI

LUCKNOW: All eyes will be on the government's stand on issues pertaining to farmers in the Winter Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The winter session of the Parliament will begin tomorrow. The government should not forget the promises it made to the people three days ago on the occasion of Constitution Day. It should fulfil them appropriately. All eyes will be on its stand on various issues pertaining to farmers."

"All BSP MPs have been instructed to raise important issues pertaining to the country and public interest with full preparations under the rules of the House. It is best that the government takes the House into confidence," she said in another tweet.

Non-assessment of impact of laws while enacting them is an issue which even the judiciary has been repeatedly pointing out.

The Centre needs to pay attention towards this so that unnecessary confrontation is avoided, Mayawati tweeted.