Bihar pavilion bags gold medal at India International Trade Fair 2021

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bihar pavilion, showcasing the state's art and cultural richness through handicrafts, handlooms and other indigenous products of state at India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2021 once again bagged the gold medal.

This is the 6th gold medal for the Bihar pavilion for its outstanding implementations of the theme -- 'Aatamnirbhar Bharat' -- at the trade fair held at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

The Bihar pavilion, inaugurated by state's Industry minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on November 22, showcased live demo of prominent handicrafts like Madhubani, Manjusha arts, terracotta and various other products.

Resident Commissioner, Bihar Palka Sahni, received the award on behalf of the State government from Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, at a function held at Pragati Maidan on Saturday.

Palka Sahni, after receiving the award, said "It’s a matter of great pride and honour for us as our state has been conferred with Gold medal for exemplary performance in IITF, 2021. This prestigious award would be an inspiration to us to excel in every field".

Sharing details with The New Indian Express, Lokesh K Jha, assistant director of Bihar Information Centre said that Bihar has been adjudged the 'First for Excellence' in display in the 40th India International Trade Fair in the category of the State Government or Union Territory pavilions.

Jha said that state has won the gold medal for the sixth time in last seven years at IITF 2021.

Earlier, the gold medal was won by Bihar in 2014, 2015, and 2016. After a gap of one year, the state won again in 2018 and 2019.

In 2020, the India International Trade Fair was not organized due to the outbreak of Covid pandemic. Jha further said, "Bihar was the partner state in IITF this year while Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand were the states in focus of fair".

Altogether 41 stalls were set up at Bihar pavilion including 21 stalls on handicrafts, 20 stalls were allotted for handloom and wavers' products.

The 40th India International Trade Fair has exhibitions from 24 states including Bihar in addition to some exhibits brought from overseas.