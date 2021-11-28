STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine coverage crosses 122 crore: Government

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

Published: 28th November 2021 08:49 PM

A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a woman in Bengaluru.

A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a woman in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 122 crore on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of these, more than 36.5 lakh (36,58,756) doses were administered on Sunday till 7 pm, the ministry said, adding this tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

