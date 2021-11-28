STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India records 8,774 new COVID-19 cases, 621 deaths in last 24 hours

The active caseload in the country has now reached 1,05,69, which is the lowest in the last 543 days.

Published: 28th November 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Dharwad covid cluster

Students and staff of SDM Medical College in Dharwad queue up Covid19 test in college campus in Dharwad on Friday, Nov 26, 2021. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As many as 8,774 new COVID-19 cases and 621 deaths were recorded across India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

The active caseload in the country has now reached 1,05,69, which is the lowest in the last 543 days.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.31 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

With 621 new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,68,554.

While 9,481 people have recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in India stands at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March last year. The cumulative recovery has mounted to 3,39,98,27.

The daily positivity rate (0.80 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for the last 55 days while the weekly positivity rate (0.85 per cent) is less than 1 per cent for the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, 121.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India covid cases coronavirus
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp