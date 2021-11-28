STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Killing of Dalit family: Two cops in Uttar Pradesh suspended for dereliction of duty

The incident has drawn sharp reaction from the Opposition parties, who criticised the government over law and order while terming it 'anti-Dalit'.

Published: 28th November 2021 06:13 PM

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: The authorities here suspended a police station incharge and a head constable for dereliction of duty in connection with the murder of four members of a Dalit family at a village here.

They were brutally killed at Mohan Ganj Gohri village under the Phaphamau police station area of Allahabad district on Wednesday night.

Phoolchand (50), his wife Meenu Devi (45), daughter Sapna (17) and son Shiva (13) were murdered with sharp weapons while they were asleep.

The incident has drawn sharp reaction from the Opposition parties, who criticised the government over law and order while terming it "anti-Dalit".

Police sources said the SSP has suspended the Phaphamau police station incharge, Ram Kewal Patel, and head constable Sushil Singh in connection with the murder.

They have been suspended for not taking seriously a complaint of the victim's family before the murder and dereliction of duty, they said.

Surendra Singh Yadav, the new in-charge of the Phaphamau police station, said the incident is being investigated and a case has been registered against 11 people.

Police have so far questioned 10-12 people.

