Lakshadweep admin revises travel restrictions in view of Omicron

This new variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, the administration said in an order.

Published: 28th November 2021 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep islands

By PTI

KAVARATTI: In view of a new coronavirus variant Omicron being reported from various parts of the world, the Lakshadweep administration on Sunday revised the travel restrictions and quarantine norms in the island archipelago.

This new variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, the administration said in an order.

It said that anyone wishing to visit the island archipelago shall carry with them a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 48 hours of the travel and submit the same at the entry and exit points.

This is applicable to crews of mechanised sailing vessels and fish collection boats also, it said.

After reaching the islands, visitors need to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and undergo three days mandatory quarantine, it said and added that this is not applicable for those who have taken both doses of vaccine 14 days prior to their travel.

No COVID-19 test result is required for inter-island travels for those vaccinated with two doses 14 days prior to their trip, but those who are partially or non-vaccinated not only have to carry a RT-PCR negative test report, they also have to undergo three-days mandatory quarantine.

The other norms are that shore leave would be granted only to those ship crew who have been fully vaccinated and that thermal-scanning of passengers has to be carried out at Kochi and all ports of arrival.

"Wearing of face masks is an essential preventive measure. In order to enforce this core requirement, any person found without wearing a mask in public/workplaces shall be levied a fine of Rs 100 at the first instance and Rs 200 at second instance of violation," the order said.

Deputy Collectors or Block Development Officers have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in all islands at all times, it said.

