Maharashtra sees 832 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths; active tally now 8,193

Mumbai saw 210 new cases and four deaths, which took the tally and toll to 7,62,584 and 16,330, respectively.

Published: 28th November 2021

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 832 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 fatalities, taking the state's tally to 66,34,444 and toll to 1,40,941, an official said.

The discharge of 841 people during the day increased the recovery count to 64,81,640, which is 97.7 per cent of the overall caseload, leaving Maharashtra with an active tally of 8,193, he said, adding that the fatality rate stood at 2.12 per cent.

With 1,00,508 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Maharashtra went up to 6,53,57,358, he added.

Mumbai saw 210 new cases and four deaths, which took the tally and toll to 7,62,584 and 16,330, respectively.

As per data made available by the state health department, the Mumbai division reported 367 cases and 20 deaths, which took the caseload in this region to 17,11,471 and toll to 35,866.

Nashik division saw 132 cases, including 59 in the Ahmednagar district, while Pune division had 240 cases, Kolhapur division 20, Aurangabad and Latur divisions 28 cases each, Nagpur division 10 and Akola division seven.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive- 66,34,444, deaths- 1,40.941, Recoveries- 64,81,640, Active- 8,193, Total tests- 6,53,57,358, Tests today- 1,00,508.

