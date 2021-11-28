STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram government committed to maintain peace along borders with all states: Official

The Mizoram government led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga is committed to maintain peace and tranquillity with all its neighbouring states.

Published: 28th November 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Mizoram government led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga is committed to maintain peace and tranquillity with all its neighbouring states, a senior official said on Sunday.

K Lalsawmvela, adviser (Tech) to the Mizoram chief minister, also made it clear that Zoramthanga had never said about extending fencing along the Mizoram-Assam interstate border as no fencing exists there.

"The Mizoram government led by Hon'ble Chief Minister Zoramthanga has always been committed to maintain peace and tranquillity with all our neighbouring states and countries," Lalsawmvela said in a statement.

Referring to a report which quoted the chief minister as saying that "we will try to increase our fencing all along...", the adviser to the chief minister said Zoramthanga had rather said "we will try to increase the friendship that we have all along", after his meeting with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 25 in New Delhi.

"As there is no border fencing to be increased between Mizoram and Assam, there is no question of border fencing. The word friendship was taken as fencing which is a misleading statement," he said.

