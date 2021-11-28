STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MSRTC stir: Driver returns to work, angry colleague throws stone at bus; arrested

A police official said Saturday's stone pelting incident was also the result of this friction among staffers.

Published: 28th November 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

MSRTC Stir

MSRTC (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation driver attached to the undertaking's Kalyan depot in Thane district was arrested for allegedly throwing a stone at one of its buses, police said on Sunday.

MSRTC staffers have been on strike since October 28 and bus operations across its 250 depots statewide have been affected from November 9, though friction is being witnessed among employees of late as some of them have begun to break ranks and return to work.

A police official said Saturday's stone pelting incident was also the result of this friction among staffers.

"One driver returned to work on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi route on Saturday afternoon, which angered his colleague Vitthal Kehdkar, who threw a stone at the former's bus in Kongaon area. The glass of the vehicle was damaged, though no one was injured," the official said.

Kehdkar was charged under IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act provisions for using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duties and endangering human life through a rash and negligent act, he said.

Staffers of the loss-making MSRTC have been demanding its merger with the state government, which will give employees better salaries and greater job security.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSRTC MSRTC Stir Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp