NDA ally NPP demands repeal of Citizenship (Amendment) Act

By PTI

NEW DELHI: National People's Party leader Agatha Sangma on Sunday demanded the repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at a meeting of NDA allies convened ahead of the Winter session of Parliament.

"Since the farm laws have been repealed and this was primarily keeping in mind the interests of the people, therefore, I requested the government to repeal the CAA keeping in mind the same sort of sentiments of the people from the north-east," she said told PTI after the meeting here.

There was no response from the government but it has taken note of the demand, Sangma said.

"I made this demand on behalf of my party and people from the north-east," she said.