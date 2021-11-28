STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parties demand women's reservation bill be brought in Parliament

Several parties demanded at an all-party meeting that the women's reservation bill be taken up in the Winter Session of Parliament.

Published: 28th November 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament

Parliament (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several parties on Sunday demanded at an all-party meeting that the women's reservation bill be taken up in the Winter Session of parliament, sources said.

The TMC, YSR Congress and the DMK were among the parties that suggested that the bill be brought for discussion in the session starting Monday, they said.

The parties conveyed that it is time that women are given their due representation in the policy-making of the country, they said.

The government had this morning convened an all-party meet ahead of the Winter session.

The 15th Lok Sabha could not pass the bill and the Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill, which was pending in the Lower House since 2010, lapsed following its dissolution in 2014.

The bill provided for 33 percent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for 15 years.

Any bill pending in Lok Sabha lapses with the dissolution of the House.

Bills pending in Rajya Sabha are put in the 'live register' and can be taken up subsequently.

