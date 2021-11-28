STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parties demanded action on law on MSP for farm produce: Mallikarjun Kharge on all-party meet

Mallikarjun Kharge said demands were also raised to extend compensation to those farmers who died during the protest against the three farm laws.

Published: 28th November 2021

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said all the parties, which attended the all-party meet convened by the government ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, demanded immediate action on a law on minimum support price for farm produce.

He said demands were also raised to extend compensation to those farmers who died during the protest against the three farm laws.

After the meeting, Kharge told reporters that there were some other big issues which were raised by the parties such as the rising prices of petrol and diesel and the tensions at LAC with China.

He said the political parties were expecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the meeting and share something with them.

The leaders wanted to ask more about the farm laws as there were some apprehensions that these three farm legislations might again come in some other form, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not attend Sunday's meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said there is no tradition of the prime minister attending the all-party meeting.

On behalf of the government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sought cooperation from all the parties for productive and smooth functioning of the House.

Singh said the government is ready for discussions on all the issues permitted by the speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman under the rules.

Kharge said the parties would cooperate with the government on the issues of public interest.

A total of 31 parties attended the pre-session meet.

