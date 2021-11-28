STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People of Tripura prefer politics of good governance: PM Modi on local poll results

These blessings give us greater strength to work for the welfare of each and every people in Tripura, Modi tweeted.

Published: 28th November 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lauding the BJP's big win in the Tripura local body polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the people of the state have given a clear message that they prefer politics of good governance.

These blessings give us greater strength to work for the welfare of each and every people in Tripura, Modi tweeted.

"I would like to applaud the @BJP4Tripura Karyakartas who worked tirelessly on the ground and served people. Under the leadership of Shri Biplab Deb Ji, the State Government has been at the forefront of many initiatives, which the people have duly blessed," he said.

The ruling BJP on Sunday swept the civic body elections in Tripura, having won all the seats of the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and clinching several other urban local bodies. The opposition TMC and CPI(M) failed to open their accounts in the AMC.

The saffron party secured all the wards in the 15-member Khowai Municipal Council, 17-seat Belonia Municipal Council, 15-member Kumarghat Municipal Council and nine-member Sabroom Nagar Panchayat, state election commission officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp