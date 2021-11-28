STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Assembly polls 2022: Shiromani Akali Dal announces four more candidates

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday announced four more candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

Published: 28th November 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

So far, the party has declared 88 candidates for the polls, which it is contesting in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) after breaking ties with the BJP over the issue of farm laws.

Nusrat Ali Khan has been given ticket from Malerkotla seat while Rohit Vohra will be fielded from Ferozepur.

Gur Iqbal Singh Mahal will contest from Qadian and Rajanbir Singh is the SAD candidate from Sri Hargobindpur seat.

Both Qadian and Sri Hargobindpur are in Gurdaspur district.

"SAD president Sukhbir S Badal announced Nusrat Ali Khan from Malerkotla, Rohit Vohra from Ferozpur, Gur Iqbal S Mahal from Quadian & Rajanbir Singh from Sri Hargobindpur Assembly constituency. Total announced 88," said senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement with its alliance partner, the SAD will leave 20 seats for the Mayawati-led BSP while contesting on the rest of the seats.

The Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.

