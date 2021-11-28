STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Rampath Yatra' special train flagged off

The fare package of this train starts from Rs 7,560 in non-AC sleeper class to Rs 12,600 for 3AC, the IRCTC stated.

Published: 28th November 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rampath Yatra train. (Photo | Twitter)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of Ramayana circuit AC yatra train recently launched from the Safadarganj railway staion in Delhi, the railways on Saturday flagged-off a special 'Rampath Yatra' train from Pune in Maharashtra with pilgrims to Ayodhya and other places associated with Lord Ram's life.

Union minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve flagged-off the Rampath Yatra special train through video conferencing and said that the move was aimed at boosting religious tourism on the part of Indian Railways.

According to railway sources, the special 'Rampath Yatra' train, which has sleeper coaches and 3AC coaches, will take the pilgrims to six different religious places.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Development (IRCTC) is running this train on the demands of senior citizens who want to visit the Ramayana circuit religious places at an affordable cost.

As per an official statement of IRCTC, the Rampath Yatra train will have a tour time of seven days and eight nights providing the journey to the pilgrims at package of Rs 12,600 including the breakfast, lunch, dinner, accommodation, local convenience and guide service in it. Vegetarian food will be provided in the train. 

The IRCTC said that the Rampath Yatra Train starting from Pune will take the visitors to the holy places like Ayodhya, Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringvendpur and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh.

