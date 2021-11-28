STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rani Kamalapati was married to Muslim, BJP renamed station to mislead people: Congress MP Rajmani Patel

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of dividing the society in the name of Hindu and Muslim and changing the history to seek votes.

Published: 28th November 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Previously known as Habibganj, the railway station has been renamed after Gond Queen Rani Kamalapati.

Previously known as Habibganj, the railway station has been renamed after Gond Queen Rani Kamalapati. (Photo | AIR Twitter)

By PTI

REWA: Congress Rajya Sabha member Rajmani Patel has claimed Rani Kamalapati was married to a Muslim person and that a railway station in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh was renamed after the Gond queen to mislead the people.

Earlier this month, while announcing the renaming of the renovated Habibganj railway station in the state capital after Rani Kamalapati, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had hailed her as the pride of the Gond community and "the last Hindu queen of Bhopal".

However, Patel, while talking to reporters here on Saturday, claimed the tribal queen had befriended a Muslim commander and sought his help to attack (others), but later took 'Jal Samadhi' after having a "love affair" with him.

"The name of a station in Bhopal was changed to mislead the people. It was renamed after the last tribal queen (of Bhopal) Rani Kamalapati. The common people don't know who Rani Kamalapati was? She was a tribal. Whom she married? She was married to a Muslim. Now, ask (Prime Minister) Modi ji if she was pure Hindu or pure Musalman," he said.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of dividing the society in the name of Hindu and Muslim and changing the history to seek votes.

"You all know what was the character of Raja-Maharajas. I don't want to go into what Raja Maharajas did to the country," he said.

Asked if Kamalapati was a Muslim, Patel said let them (BJP) clarify, and claimed that children of BJP leaders also got married to members of the Muslim community.

Earlier this month, Chouhan had said Rani Kamalapati's kingdom was usurped by Afghan commander Dost Mohammed by deceit through a conspiracy.

"When she saw that victory was not possible, she committed 'Jal Jauhar' (ritual suicide) to save her honour," the CM had said.

Her son Naval Shah was killed at Lalghati, a part of today's Bhopal, he had noted.

In a letter to the Centre before the Habibganj railway station's renaming, the Madhya Pradesh government had said Rani Kamalapati was married to Nizam Shah, the son of Ginnorgarh ruler Suraj Singh Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the revamped Kamalapati Railway station in Bhopal on November 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rani Kamalapati Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Congress Madhya Pradesh Rajmani Patel Habibganj PM Modi Shivaj Chauhan
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp