Set up Parliament committee on MSP issue, include marine and poultry products in new regime: YSRC

YSRC leader in Rajya Sabha Vijaysai Reddy said the party demands that marine and poultry products be brought under the MSP regime.

Published: 28th November 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Vijaysai Reddy, YSR Congress leader in Rajya Sabha

Vijaysai Reddy, YSR Congress leader in Rajya Sabha (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, the YSR Congress on Sunday demanded that a joint parliamentary committee be formed to deliberate with stakeholders on giving statutory backing to MSP.

YSR Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Vijaysai Reddy said the party also demands that marine and poultry products be brought under the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

Both these demands were raised by the YSR Congress in the all-party meeting called by the government before the start of the Winter Session.

"YSR Congress demands that the Centre should engage with all stakeholders for bringing a statutory resolution for MSP by forming a joint parliamentary committee," Reddy told reporters after the meeting.

The bill to repeal three farm laws is listed for introduction and passage in Lok Sabha.

Farmer unions, which have been protesting against the three farm laws, have already stated that they would continue with their protest till the government does not give a legal guarantee on minimum support price.

