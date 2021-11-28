STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tripura civic polls: Vote counting underway, BJP leading in 4 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura and Sabroom seats, the Tripura State Election Commission informed.

Published: 28th November 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representatational image of BJP flags. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AGARTALA: The counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Nagar Panchayats elections began on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura and Sabroom seats, the Tripura State Election Commission informed.

The election took place on November 25 amid poll-related violence, court cases, arrests and allegations.

According to the Election Commission of India, there was 81.52 per cent voting turnout till 9.30 pm.

As many as 98 persons were arrested for poll-related violence in the state, police had informed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had earlier approached the Supreme Court of India urging to postpone the counting of votes of municipal elections that were held in Tripura.

This is the first civic poll that the BJP contested after coming to power in Tripura in 2018.

