Winter Session of Parliament: Speaker Birla to meet floor leaders of parties on November 29

The meeting is likely to be held along with that of the business advisory committee of Lok Sabha, sources said on Saturday.

Published: 28th November 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Om Birla

Speaker Om Birla in the Lok Sabha. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the aim to ensure a smooth Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a meeting with the floor leaders of parties on November 29, sources said on Saturday.

The meeting is likely to be held along with that of the business advisory committee of Lok Sabha, they said.

On November 26, almost all the opposition parties had boycotted the Constitution Day event organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Birla expressed "pain" over the opposition parties boycotting the event.

Interacting with the media after the event, Birla had said that he would sit with the opposition and the ruling side to build a consensus for smooth functioning of the House.

Sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the Speaker will meet the floor leaders of parties on Monday when the Winter Session of Parliament begins.

