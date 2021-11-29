STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 lakh power sector workers to protest against tabling of Electricity Amendment Bill: AIPEF

The Agenda of winter session of Parliament indicate that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will be placed in this session of the Parliament, NCOEEE said.

Published: 29th November 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity

(Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) on Monday said that 15 lakh power sector engineers and employees will resort to day-long nationwide protest when Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 will be placed in Parliament during the ongoing session.

"1.5 million (15 lakh) power employees and workers will resort to day long massive demonstration the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 is placed in Parliament," an AIPEF statement said.

According to the statement, National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers has also given a call to power sector employees to be alert for lightning action at express communication against the move of central government to introduce and pass EA Bill 2021 in Parliament, it stated.

The Agenda of winter session of Parliament indicate that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will be placed in this session of the Parliament, it said.

Shailendra Dubey, the Chairman of All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), said the committee noted that the government has shown its obstinate position to legislate Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the winter session with the object of curbing rights of access to electricity for poor and rural people of India.

In this circumstances, the committee has decided to organise massive Nationwide Protest Demonstration on the day, whenever the Bill will be placed in Parliament.

All constituents of NCCOEEE will ensure participation of their members to the highest extent possible, it stated.

