5 killed after being hit by unidentified vehicle in UP's Prayagraj

Published: 29th November 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 01:50 PM

Road accidents, highway death

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: Five people were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Lucknow-Prayagraj Highway, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Sunday in Gangapar Nawabganj Police Station area of the district, they said.

According to the inspector-in-charge of Nawabganj Police Station, the victims were residents of Budauna village and were waiting for a bus to drop them home after having dinner.

All the five died on the spot, the officer said.

The deceased were identified as Ram Saran Pal (65), Lallu Pal (45), Samay Lal Pal (35), Arjun Pal (14) and Ram Chander Pal (60), police said.

