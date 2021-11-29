AASU leader lynched by mob after road mishap, 6 arrested

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An attack, carried out by a mob of over 50 people after an incident of road mishap, left a local leader of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) dead and two others, including a journalist, injured in Jorhat.

A man was injured in the mishap. The police arrested six persons in connection with the attack.

Animesh Bhuyan (23), the AASU leader from Dergaon in neighbouring Golaghat district, had visited Jorhat, along with Mridusmanta Baruah who works with a local TV channel and another person.

The three injured were rushed to a hospital but the doctors there declared Bhuyan dead on arrival.

The police said they were conducting a probe and action would be taken against all those found involved in the incident.

The AASU set a 24-hour deadline before the police demanding the arrest of all the culprits and threatened to shut down Jorhat in the event of failure. The student body said the three people were not involved in the incident of the road accident.