STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AASU leader lynched by mob after road mishap, 6 arrested

The AASU set a 24-hour deadline before the police demanding the arrest of all the culprits and threatened to shut down Jorhat in the event of failure.

Published: 29th November 2021 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An attack, carried out by a mob of over 50 people after an incident of road mishap, left a local leader of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) dead and two others, including a journalist, injured in Jorhat.

A man was injured in the mishap. The police arrested six persons in connection with the attack.

Animesh Bhuyan (23), the AASU leader from Dergaon in neighbouring Golaghat district, had visited Jorhat, along with Mridusmanta Baruah who works with a local TV channel and another person.

The three injured were rushed to a hospital but the doctors there declared Bhuyan dead on arrival.

The police said they were conducting a probe and action would be taken against all those found involved in the incident.

The AASU set a 24-hour deadline before the police demanding the arrest of all the culprits and threatened to shut down Jorhat in the event of failure. The student body said the three people were not involved in the incident of the road accident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AASU Assam Assam lynching Jorhat
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp