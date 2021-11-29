STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ahead of parliament session, NDA ally calls for repealing CAA

Stormy session likely as oppn plans to raise MSP, fuel price issues

Published: 29th November 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu chairs a meeting of floor leaders of all parties on Sunday, a day before the beginning of the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi | PTI

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The ruling NDA is likely to be on the backfoot during the winter session of Parliament with the first sign of trouble coming up during the NDA coordination meeting on Sunday when ally National People’s Party sought withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

NPP leader Agatha Sangma told reporters that the government has taken note of her demand for repealing the CAA on the lines of the three farm laws. The government hasn’t yet notified the rules of the CAA, which is seen highly-sensitive in the Northeastern states, including Assam. 

After PM Modi’s dramatic television announcement of the repeal of the farm laws, some opposition parties had called for similar action on the CAA since “a large number of people remains opposed to it”. 
The winter session, beginning Monday, is likely to take off on a stormy note as Lok Sabha will take up the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, with the Opposition throwing their weight behind the demands of the farmers’ unions. Despite claims of multiple schemes benefiting small farmers, the NDA dispensation is not confident about its farm narrative in the absence of strong communicators within its ranks. 

The legislative flurry shown by the NDA in the past may also take a pause with the Opposition in Rajya Sabha likely to press for sending bills to the standing committees for wider scrutiny before both Houses take them up for passage.

Unlike the previous sessions of Parliament when the government ensured passage of bills in a din, the resurgent Opposition, particularly the Trinamool Congress, which, eyeing a bigger role in national politics, may pose challenges for the ruling NDA, which barring the BJP and JD (U), is without any big ally in both the Houses. Making clear of its ambitions, the TMC has sought to dictate the agenda of Parliament, calling for passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Posturing of the opposition parties on Sunday clearly indicated that the Assembly elections in five states next year will weigh heavily on the winter session. It is likely to be an opportunity for the Opposition to set the narrative for the upcoming polls by putting spotlight on price rise, farm distress and unemployment.         
Meanwhile, the BJP in its parliamentary party meeting on Sunday stressed on higher attendance of its MPs and asked them to come prepared to take on the opposition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDA CAA law National Peoples Party Agatha Sangma Assam
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp