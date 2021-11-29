Amarinder meets Haryana CM Khattar
The meeting comes on a day when a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by the Lok Sabha.
CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence here.
“This was a simple courtesy meeting with Khattar Sahab,” said Singh while talking to reporters.
Singh is hoping for a seat sharing arrangement with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Charanjit Singh Channi had replaced Singh.
After his unceremonious exit, Singh named his political party as the Punjab Lok Congress.