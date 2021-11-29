STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Arrest, long detention of activists disturbing trend’

Altogether 102 retired civil servants from across the country wrote the letter, making it clear that the grouping owes no political affiliation but believes in commitment to the Constitution.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over a hundred retired civil servants of both state and central government services on Sunday wrote an open letter to the citizens saying that a “disturbing” trend has emerged in the direction of country’s governance over the last few years, subjecting civil society activists to various punitive acts, including arrest and indefinite detentions.

Altogether 102 retired civil servants from across the country wrote the letter, making it clear that the grouping owes no political affiliation but believes in commitment to the Constitution. “The foundational values of our republic and cherished norms of governance, which we had taken as immutable, have been under the relentless assault of an arrogant, majotarian state,” the group wrote.

“The civil society activists striving to defend these principles are subject to arrest and indefinite detention under draconian laws that blot our statute book. The establishment does its best to discredit them as anti-national and foreign agents,” the letter alleged.

The group was apparently objecting to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s recent statement at the National Police Academy. “The new frontier of war, what you call the fourth generation warfare, is the civil society. ... It is the civil society that can be subverted, that can be suborned, that can be divided, that can be manipulated to hurt the interest of a nation,” the NSA had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
civil servants activists arrests
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp