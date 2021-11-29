STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP-ruled states doing better than those ruled by opposition: Officials on vaccination drive

With some Opposition-ruled states pushing for booster doses, sources said it was ironical as they have not been able to vaccinate enough people so far.

Published: 29th November 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Free Covid-19 vaccination camp for Central Vista labourers in New Delhi on Saturday, Nov 27, 2021. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eight BJP-ruled states have fully vaccinated 50 per cent of their eligible population with the coronavirus vaccine and seven of them have inoculated 90 per cent people with the first dose, numbers not yet achieved by any state ruled by the Congress and its allies, official sources said Monday.

With some Opposition-ruled states pushing for booster doses, sources said it was ironical as they have not been able to vaccinate enough people so far, in stark contrast to the performance of BJP-ruled states.

They also wondered if politics has impacted the vaccination drive in these states.

The BJP has repeatedly accused Opposition parties of trying to politicise the drive and noted that some rival leaders had even initially questioned the government for its approval of two vaccines manufactured in India.

Sharing vaccination figures, sources said the percentage of population vaccinated with the first and both doses in Jharkhand is 66.2 and 30.8 and in Punjab 72.5 and 32.8 respectively.

The corresponding figures for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh are 78.1 and 42.65, 80.11 and 42.5, and 83.2 and 47.2 respectively.

It is 84.2 and 46.9 for Rajasthan while 86.6 and 39.4 for West Bengal respectively.

The Congress is in power Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

It is part of the DMK-led ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu and the JMM-led government in Jharkhand.

The Trinamool Congress, a key opposition party but not a Congress ally, is in power in Bengal.

In contrast, BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh and Goa have fully covered their eligible population with the first dose of Covid vaccine and 91.9 per cent and 87.9 per cent people with both doses respectively.

The corresponding percentage figures for Gujarat are 93.5 and 70.3, for Uttarakhand 93 and 61.7, for Madhya Pradesh 92.8 and 62.9, for Karnataka 90.9 and 59.1, for Haryana 90.04 and 48.3 and for Assam 88.9 and 50 respectively, sources said.

It is 80.5 and 63.5 respectively for Tripura.

All these states are ruled by the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid vaccine drive coronavirus
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp