Bring MSP law or face R-Day stir, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

At a mahapanchayat of farmers at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, Tikait accused the Modi government of running away from a debate over the issue of MSP.

Published: 29th November 2021 07:59 AM

Farmer leaders Tejinder Singh (L), Darshan Pal (2L), Rakesh Tikait (C) and social activist Medha Patkar (R) gesture during a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Centre should bring a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers or else be prepared to face four lakh tractors and farmers on Republic Day, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait warned on Sunday.

At a mahapanchayat of farmers at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, Tikait accused the Modi government of running away from a debate over the issue of MSP. PM Modi was a supporter of the MSP when he was the Gujarat CM and wanted a nationwide law to ensure that the interest of farmers were guaranteed, he claimed. 

“The Centre should bring a new law on the MSP.  Otherwise, January 26 is not far and 4 lakh tractors and farmers all are there,” he said.

ALSO READ: Opposition demands MSP law at all-party meet

Earlier, the Kisan mahapanchayat gave the call to defeat BJP in all the Assembly elections and vowed to continue the fight for a law guaranteeing the MSP and other demands including the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment bill and the arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur incident. 

While hailing the victory of farmers on getting the Centre withdraw the three laws, the mahapanchyat vowed to fight for remaining demands. “It will also fight for getting the prices of diesel, petrol, and cooking gas halved. Other demands included doubling the days of work and wages under MNREGS and extending this scheme to urban areas,” the Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha said in a statement.

