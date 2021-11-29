STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bullock cart race: SC to hear Tamil Nadu & Karnataka on Maharashtra's application

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for Maharashtra along with advocate Sachin Patil, told the top court that the bullock cart race is carrying on in the states of TN and Karnataka.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Maharashtra government to serve a copy of its application, which has raised issues about the bullock-cart race, to states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, saying anything said by the court in the matter might 'affect' them.

The application filed by Maharashtra, which has urged the apex court to permit the state to conduct a bullock-cart race, came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for Maharashtra along with advocate Sachin Patil, told the top court that the bullock cart race is carrying on in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. "We will have it next week. You give notice to the advocates for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also" Anything said here may affect there, adversely or in favour, we don't know," the bench told Rohatgi.

The senior counsel told the bench that the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka are before the apex court in the pending matter and there is a reference made to the constitution bench as well.

"For the nature of the issue involved, it may be appropriate to hear the parties appearing in proceedings pending in this court pertaining to the state of Tamil Nadu and state of Karnataka in particular," the bench said.

One of the advocates appearing in the matter said that the bullock cart race was banned in Maharashtra on the ground that it was cruelty to the animal. "What is cruel in other states would be cruel in Maharashtra also," the bench observed. It asked the parties to file their response or written note in the matter before the next date of hearing.

The Maharashtra government has said that there is a prohibition on bullock cart race in the state as the Bombay High Court in its interim order had refused to lift the ban in 2017, while there is no stay on the concerned Acts of the other two states.

In February 2018, the apex court had referred the pleas related to 'Jallikattu' to a five-judge constitution bench which would decide if the bull-taming sport fell under cultural rights or perpetuated cruelty to animals.

Jallikattu, also known 'eruthazhuvuthal', is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Tamil Nadu Karnataka
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp