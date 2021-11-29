COVID-19: Assam reports one fresh death, 133 persons test positive

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam reported one death due to COVID-19 on Sunday, while 133 more persons tested positive, pushing the total number of infections to 6,16,568, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. With one person in Kamrup district losing his life, the total number of deaths rose to 6,092 persons.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by COVID-19 as they had other ailments too.

With detection of 133 patients against testing of 20,870 samples on Sunday, Assam reported a positivity rate of 0.64 per cent, the NHM's daily bulletin said. The state had reported 123 cases on Saturday against testing of 27,202 samples.

At present, the state has a total of 1,344 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) along with some being in home isolation.

Of the new cases, the highest 110 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by seven in Jorhat, four in Nagaon and three in Dibrugarh. During the day, the state reported more recoveries than the number of new infections at 161, the NHM said. In Assam, 6,07,785 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.